Redwater ISD to have delayed start due to flooded roads

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss (WTVA)- Some roads in Chickasaw County are once again passable after flooding rainfall last week. Chickasaw County EMA director Linda Griffin told us ten roads were affected by the flooding rainfall with 2 or 3 culverts washed out, "They may not be permanently fixed, they may be going back and doing some additional work, but they are all open for traffic." She said the public works department repaired the damage in five days."They repair as soon as possible, but we haven't had the time for them to set up, the dry weather that is needed so they will hold before our next rain event hits."