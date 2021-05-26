Cancel
Redwater ISD to have delayed start due to flooded roads

By Alex Onken
KSLA
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KSLA) - The Redwater Independent School district announced on the morning of May 26 that schools will have a delayed start. The delay is due to flooded road conditions. Buses will run two hours later than usual.

www.ksla.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Ksla#Risd
