ROYALSTON — “We’re really satisfied.” That’s how Village School Director Rise Richardson summed up the 2020-21 academic year which concluded last Thursday, June 10. “I was talking to some parents at our final gathering,” said Richardson, “and they said that in their family they took bets on when the school would close during the school year because of how things were going. One of them bet the end of September, one of them bet the end or October, and one of them bet before Thanksgiving — and we never closed.”