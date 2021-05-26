Cancel
Washington, Sigourney, Mid-Prairie Golfers Tee Up for State

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams from the KCII-listening area have advanced to the state golf meet. The Washington Demons girls team shot to first place Monday night at the class 3A regional final in Oskaloosa. The Sigourney girls team also earned first place in the class 1A regional final in New Sharon Monday. The Demons and Savages will play at their state meets on June 1st and 2nd at River Valley Golf Course in Adel and Ames Golf and Country Club, respectively. For the state boys meet, Mid-Prairie senior Dominic McCain advanced to the class 3A competition happening Thursday and Friday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown. Listen to KCII Sports for further coverage of the meets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golfers#Tee#Prairie#River Valley#Team Sports#The Demons And Savages#Elmwood Country Club#Kcii Sports#Washington Demons
