Michael Allen Rowe, 56, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. Born on February 25, 1965, in Clarion, he was the son of Richard E. and Linda L. (Ritts) Rowe, who are both surviving at their home in State College. In 1992 in Runville, he married the love of his life, Jodi (Sunday) Rowe, who survives at home after sharing 29 years of marriage together.