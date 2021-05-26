Patricia A. Cyphert, 78, of Clarion, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida. She was the adopted daughter of the late Joseph M. Hartzell and Mary A. Baughman Hartzell. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Emery Cyphert (April 8, 1936 – December 23, 2004); five brothers, Glenwood Hartzell, Russell Hartzell, Dave Hartzell, Byrd Hartzell and Wade Hartzell; and three sisters, Betty Whisner, Leora Banak and Virginia Hartzell.