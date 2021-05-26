Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

BikeRadar’s High-Mileage Heroes | Halo TK fixed gear hubs

By Jack Luke
BikeRadar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have truly abused Halo’s TK fixed gear hubs for the past 15 months and have been wholly impressed by their excellent build quality and longevity. Despite enduring thousands of grimy fixed miles, they still run as smoothly as the first day I laid down a great big fat fixie skid on them.

www.bikeradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mileage#The Hub#Everyday Heroes#Bikeradar#Tk#Paul Components#White Industries#Raketa#Oem#Primato#High Mileage Heroes#Fixed Gear Wheels#Gear Hubs#Halo Evaura Rims#Fresh Gear#Boutique High End Hubs#Boutique Track Hubs#Drivetrain Wear#High Quality Bearings#Standard Sized Bearings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesBikerumor

Beast Riser & Flat Bar 2.0 reinforced light carbon MTB bars clamp lightweight cockpits

Beast Components takes their already “extremely light and ultra stable” mountain bike handlebars and given them a Riser & Flat Bar 2.0 update to better deal with lightweight components. As component makers have machined away more & more material to shed weight from their own parts, carbon bars have taken the brunt of more uneven clamping forces. So, Beast dove deep into analyzing the impacts of those less uniform forces, and is reinforcing all of their MTB bars to greatly improve safety at the cost of just a few grams…
bassmaster.com

Gear review: Team Lew's Pro SP

When bass hide under docks, not many presentations can top skipping a jig. However, the propensity for backlashing when a bait taps a dock post or collides with a wave can be daunting. That was the impetus for the Team Lew’s Pro SP Skipping and Pitching reel. Essential to Lew’s problem-solving is the drilled and forged, anodized Duralumin 32mm shallow spool with recessed Knot Slot, which holds 40 yards of 20-pound-test fluorocarbon. Also, the externally adjustable six-pin, 27-position QuietCast centrifugal braking system includes an orange “Skipping Zone.”
Electronicsgadgetify.com

OceBot: Urban All-Terrain Robot

Meet the OceBot: an unmanned ground vehicle with a rugged carbon fiber body and a 4-wheel drive system that can navigate in urban terrain. It can climb over obstacles and handle stairs. It has 4 cameras that allow 360-degree visibility. The OceBot UGV measures 30 inches long, weighing only 17...
Fratello Watches

The Casio MTG-B2000BDE With Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure

It is quite a common feeling to find yourself overwhelmed by any new Casio G-Shock release. Why? Well, these watches are replete with niche functionality and occasionally unintuitive control systems. While perseverance (and reliance upon the instruction manual at first) is necessary, you will be rewarded with an everyday watch that will serve you well no matter the situation. The Casio MTG-B2000BDE is a dutiful daily option. That is thanks, in large part, to the watch’s Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure. You’ve probably heard this term before in regards to G-Shocks, but let’s dive in and find out exactly what is meant by it.
Carscyclingweekly.com

Ride1Up Roadster V2 e-bike review

The Ride1Up Roadster V2 has a stripped-back, urban singlespeed vibe and doesn’t even look like an e-bike at a glance, but the powerful motor that whirrs into action propelling you effortlessly up hills and into headwinds leaves you in no doubt whatsoever. And at $1,045 the fun-to-dollar ratio is very high.
Bicycleskonaworld.com

Kona Dream Builds: Dave’s Fixed Gear Single Speed Unit Beater

Dave is not on the ‘Gram, in fact, we don’t know much about Dave. His buddy Chris (whose Ti Honzo is featured here) sent us these four pictures of Dave’s OG fixed-gear single-speed Unit, he thought this bike was pretty cool, and we have to agree. We aren’t going to dive into parts spec or anything like that, although there are some dream parts involved for sure, we just wanted to show you Dave’s rad fixie.
Workoutsgadgetify.com

Wreck Bag XT: Sand-Free Weight Bag with Handles

Here is a sand-free workout bag that helps you take your exercises to the next level. The Wreck Bag XT weight bag comes with up to 50lbs of weight. It doesn’t take a lot of space but adds more intensity to your workouts. Since it comes pre-filled, you can get started with it right away.
Rancho Cucamonga, CASFGate

Dunlop's New Sportmax Roadsmart IV Offers Exceptional Mileage Performance

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Dunlop’s all-new Sportmax Roadsmart IV offers more of everything riders want in a motorcycle tire, and a third-party study now illustrates the tire’s exceptional performance. Roadsmart IV is the next evolution in Dunlop’s sport-touring line and introduces new tread patterns, construction, compounds and...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Core Formation in High-z Massive Haloes: Heating by Post Compaction Satellites and Response to AGN Outflows

Avishai Dekel, Jonathan Freundlich, Fangzhou Jiang, Sharon Lapiner, Andreas Burkert, Daniel Ceverino, Xiaolong Du, Reinhard Genzel, Joel Primack. Observed rotation curves in star-forming galaxies indicate a puzzling dearth of dark matter in extended flat cores within haloes of mass $\geq\! 10^{12}M_\odot$ at $z\!\sim\! 2$. This is not reproduced by current cosmological simulations, and supernova-driven outflows are not effective in such massive haloes. We address a hybrid scenario where post-compaction merging satellites heat up the dark-matter cusps by dynamical friction, allowing AGN-driven outflows to generate cores. Using analytic and semi-analytic models (SatGen), we estimate the dynamical-friction heating as a function of satellite compactness for a cosmological sequence of mergers. Cosmological simulations (VELA) demonstrate that satellites of initial virial masses $>\!10^{11.3}M_\odot$, that undergo wet compactions, become sufficiently compact for significant heating. Constituting a major fraction of the accretion onto haloes $\geq\!10^{12}M_\odot$, these satellites heat-up the cusps in half a virial time at $z\!\sim\! 2$. Using a model for outflow-driven core formation (CuspCore), we demonstrate that the heated dark-matter cusps develop extended cores in response to removal of half the gas mass, while the more compact stellar systems remain intact. The mergers keep the dark matter hot, while the gas supply, fresh and recycled, is sufficient for the AGN outflows. AGN indeed become effective in haloes $\geq\!10^{12}M_\odot$, where the black-hole growth is no longer suppressed by supernovae and its compaction-driven rapid growth is maintained by a hot CGM. For simulations to reproduce the dynamical-friction effects, they should resolve the compaction of the massive satellites and avoid artificial tidal disruption. AGN feedback could be boosted by clumpy black-hole accretion and clumpy response to AGN.
SealTraverse City Record-Eagle

Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Styptic powder

If you fish enough, you’ll eventually suffer hand wounds — from hooks, fins, gill plates, whatever. Ninety-nine percent of the time it’s no big whoop. But I got it under the thumbnail the other day and had no way to apply a bandage. Fortunately, I had some styptic powder, poured it on my thumb, and was back in business immediately.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Halo Combat Evolved: is classic mode fixed with the latest Master Chief Collection update?

We first took a look at Halo Combat Evolved on PC over a year ago, concluding that while it was a good enough port of the existing Xbox version, the foundations of the port themselves were flawed. The Anniversary Edition upgrades were all present and correct, but 'classic' Halo was built from Gearbox's 2003 Windows port, which doesn't hold a candle to Bungie's Xbox original. Season seven of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is set to address this and so far, I'm impressed with what I've seen based on preview 'flight' versions of the game sent out to 343's dedicated Halo fans.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon’s Halo fitness wearable wants to watch you move

Amazon’s Halo fitness band will soon be able to assess how you move, with a new – and somewhat confusing – tracking feature for the controversial wearable. Launched last year, Halo aims to bring AI and machine learning to bear on individual fitness, though concerns around just what data was being shared with Amazon as part of that led to a troubled debut.
Video GamesSiliconera

Guilty Gear Strive Developer’s Backyard Explained Post-Open Beta Fixes

Arc System Works’ Akira Katano published the sixth Developer’s Backyard post for Guilty Gear Strive. He explained more features and improvements being made to the upcoming fighting game. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. In the newest post, Katano addressed the feedback received from the second open beta test. The team had tried to...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Random: There’s Some Beautiful New Halo Artwork Floating Around

We're close to seeing Halo Infinite again during the Xbox E3 conference, and understandably fans are super excited to see what's going on with the game. It's possibly going to be one of the biggest years for the franchise, so with that being said, there's a ton of beautiful artwork out there to celebrate the occasion.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

New Developer’s Backyard- Guilty Gear Strive

Arc System Works (Developers for Guilty Gear Strive) released another Developer’s Backyard. This is the sixth installment of the blog post series. Arcsys (Arc System Works) goes into more player feedback in the new Developer’s Backyard. Mode Details. A member of the development team, Katano, takes the lead. They dive...