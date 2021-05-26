New UP Home Bus Dedicated to Former Mayor Holden on His 104th Birthday

The United Presbyterian Home celebrated two momentous occasions Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting was held for the new bus on the senior residential campus named the Holden Express, after former Washington Mayor Harvey Holden, who also turned 104 years old Tuesday. The bus was made possible by contributions from Mary Meeker, Carolyn Dixon, and Sheila and Gordan Horras, with a combined donation from Holden’s daughters Lorie Davison, Lorene Sundquist, Pat DeSotel, and Barb Leeper to name the bus after their father, who were all in attendance for the ribbon cutting. UP Home Chief Executive Officer Erin Drahota commented on how the campus has weathered the pandemic and what she looks forward to in the future, “I’m excited for the new bus and the trips our UP Home family will take that make their life journeys better and happier. My thanks to everyone for your gifts to help get the wheels turning on the Holden Express.”