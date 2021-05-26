Cancel
Washington, IA

Increased Traffic Enforcement this Memorial Day Weekend

By Sam McIntosh
With summer vacations and holidays approaching, area law enforcement is reminding motorists to keep speed and seatbelts in mind. The Click It or Ticket traffic enforcement project currently lasts through June 6th, with extra patrol monitoring excess speeds and seatbelt violations. Though the seat belt compliance rate in the state is 95.2%, about 48% of fatal crashes occurring this year are unbelted, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Last Memorial Day weekend there were five traffic fatalities in Iowa. As of Monday there have been 95 traffic fatalities in the state this year, 14 more than this date last year. The Washington Police Department and other agencies urge drivers to buckle up and put the phone down this summer.

