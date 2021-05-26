Cancel
Coble to Serve on State Athletic Committee

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 29 days ago

WACO student Grace Coble will serve on the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Coble, a sophomore, will join the 14 member committee, made up of female student athletes representing schools from all classes across the state. She was one of eight selected to serve from 93 applicants. The group tackles issues related to girls high school activities in Iowa, acting as a voice for Iowa’s female student athletes, sounding board for the Union’s council and board of directors and promoters of the education values of interscholastic athletics. Coble is a part of the Warrior volleyball, basketball, track, dance, choir and orchestra programs. She is a class officer, National Honor Society and student council member. Coble is the daughter of Jay and Carrie Coble.

