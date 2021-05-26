WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

View more in
Environment
Accidents|Posted byReuters
Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials
June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
Biden announces bipartisan deal on infrastructure
President Biden on Thursday announced he'd reached an infrastructure deal with a group of Republican and Democratic senators, saying both sides gave up some things they wanted to get a rare accord in a bitterly divided Washington, D.C. Biden acknowledged the deal would not include proposals he's made for spending...
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
Pelosi launches new probe of Capitol attack, 500th defendant arrested
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday created a new House committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, after Senate Republicans in May blocked an independent commission to probe the assault. Some 500 people have now been arrested in...
Americas|Posted byReuters
Hundreds of unmarked graves found at Canadian indigenous school
June 24 (Reuters) - An indigenous group in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday said it had found the unmarked graves of up to 751 people at a now-defunct Catholic residential school, just weeks after a similar discovery rocked the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "terribly...
New York City, NY|Posted byThe Hill
Trump compares Giuliani to Eliot Ness, rips NY decision
Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani 's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of his generation." The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court announced earlier...
POTUS|Posted byABC News
CDC extends eviction moratorium to July 31
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved a 30-day extension to the eviction moratorium, prohibiting the eviction of renter unable to make payments.
Celebrities|Posted byThe Hill
Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships
Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
Politics|Posted byReuters
Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time
LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Associated Press
Justices rule for student in ‘cursing cheerleader’ case
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the case of the cursing cheerleader, the Supreme Court notched a victory for the free speech rights of students Wednesday, siding with a high school student whose vulgar social media post got her kicked off the junior varsity squad. The court voted 8-1 in favor of...
Presidential Election|CBS News
"We will find you": Biden signals crackdown on gun dealers who break the law
President Joe Biden said he is holding out hope for the reinstatement of the Assault Weapons Ban after a speech outlining a strategy on crime and gun prevention. Mr. Biden's speech focused heavily on guns, saying his administration plans to reduce gun violence through revoking licenses to sell guns through loopholes.