Cleveland, OH

4th stimulus check, Wuhan lab & more: What's trending today

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get the coronavirus news from around the world, read more coverage about a possible 4th stimulus check and a new focus on a Wuhan lab and see more stories trending online today. As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments (Newsweek) Missing...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
Fox News

New intel lends more credence to Wuhan lab theory as WHO pressured

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day. New intel throws more credibility behind Wuhan lab theory as pressure on WHO ramps up. British intelligence services are now reportedly reassessing their position on the theory that COVID-19 leaked from...
Here's why the Wuhan 'lab leak' theory is back in news

It's been months since a World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into the coronavirus disease's (Covid-19) origins concluded it was "extremely unlikely" that; the highly transmissible virus "escaped" from a laboratory in China's Wuhan. Although this idea, dubbed by the media as the "lab leak" hypothesis; has its advocates in certain...
Why It Matters: Tracking The Media's Dismissal Of The Wuhan Lab Theory

Howard Kurtz was in high dudgeon. The Fox News media critic opened his Sunday program, "Media Buzz," this past weekend by blasting the press for dismissing the possibility that COVID-19 had its origins in a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China. That possibility is suddenly very much on the table, and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation.
Republican Rep Mike McCaul says it's 'more likely than not' COVID came from the Wuhan lab

Republican Texas Rep. Mike McCaul believes it's 'more likely than not' COVID came from the Wuhan lab and has accused China of the 'worst cover-up in human history'. McCaul told CNN's State of the Union that President Biden's investigation was 'long overdue' but fears it may turn up nothing because scientists have 'destroyed everything at the lab.
The Wuhan lab and unidentified flying objects

I'm pretty sure the headline of this column got your attention. But before you start thinking I've gone off my rocker and believe that space aliens are running the Wuhan virology lab, let me assure you that's not the case. The two subjects are connected, and I'll explain why. But they're not connected that way.
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports only 251 new coronavirus cases: Sunday update

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health reported Sunday that the number of confirmed or probable infections of the novel coronavirus has risen to 1,107,047, up just 251 since Saturday. The state did not report any new deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard,...
Fox News

China plans to build more bio labs amid scrutiny in Wuhan

China is planning to build dozens of biosafety level three labs and one biosafety level four lab over the next five years as investigators take another look at the possibility that the coronavirus could have leaked out of a laboratory in Wuhan, China. China's Guangdong province plans to create 25...
Analysis of coronavirus stimulus checks supports sending more payments

Ever since Congress announced the first round of stimulus checks in March of last year, questions have been raised on the effectiveness of direct payments. Critics of stimulus checks have argued that it fails to meet the set objectives. However, a recent analysis of the last two rounds of coronavirus stimulus checks suggests that the money substantially reduced hardship for struggling Americans.
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.