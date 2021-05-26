Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Belgium suspends J&J vaccine for under 41s after death

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Belgium on Wednesday suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for people under age 41 following the death of a person who had received the shot.

The government said in a statement it was asking for urgent advice from the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's drug regulator, before it would consider lifting the suspension. It added that the impact on the national vaccination drive would be very limited.

Belgium was using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for elderly with reduced mobility and the homeless since it only takes one shot to be protected. Those shots will be continued.

It said it took the action after a single case “where there was serious side effects after administering the Janssen vaccine,” using the local name for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

It said a woman was vaccinated through her foreign employer outside the Belgian system and had died in Belgium last week after developing “serious thrombosis and reduced blood platelets.”

It didn't provide more information about the patient, beyond saying she was under 40.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
31K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#After Death#J J#The Johnson Johnson#The European Union#Belgian#European Union#Associated Press#Drug#Brussels#Follow Ap#Urgent Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Europe
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Expiration Date Extends

Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday that the expiration date on their Covid-19 vaccine has been extended. Regulators have extended millions of doses of the J&J vaccines by an extra 6 weeks. The shots were originally approved for 3 months. The company said a Food and Drug Administration review concluded...
Industry101 WIXX

EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. “Member states were...
Industrynewscenter1.tv

Some J&J vaccine doses can be used, but many must be tossed

U.S. regulators are allowing the release of about 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory. But tens of millions more doses that originated there can’t be used and must be thrown out. The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it had determined...
Public Health740thefan.com

Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine – minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil will receive a first batch of 3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday. Queiroga said export of the vaccines, developed by J&J’s Janssen subsidiary, from the United States still...
Baltimore, MDfox10phoenix.com

FDA OKs just 10M J&J vaccine doses from troubled Baltimore plant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it will authorize the release of two batches of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at its troubled Baltimore plant. According to the Associated Press, the authorized batches will include as many as 10 million doses of vaccine. But they said many...
HealthMiami Herald

J&J vaccine delivery to South Africa in limbo after US ruling

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines intended for South Africa remain suspended following a U.S. ruling that ingredients for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that some batches of the J&J version were not fit...
IndustryNBC News

J&J to destroy 60 million doses of vaccine

The FDA told Johnson & Johnson that they must destroy 60 million vaccine doses from a plant in Baltimore citing contamination problems. This will not impact the U.S. supply, but could set back those going overseas. There are two confirmed breakthrough cases on a Royal Caribbean cruise.
Healthdailyhive.com

Health Canada not releasing 310K Johnson & Johnson vaccines

More than 300,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will not be distributed in Canada. Health Canada announced on June 11 that the doses would not be released due to concerns that they may be contaminated by a different vaccine. The department has spent the last six weeks conducting a quality...
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

FDA extends shelf life of J&J vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said June 10 that the FDA has extended the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine from three months to 4.5 months. The drugmaker said studies have shown that the vaccine remains stable for 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures between 36 degrees and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. The...
Public HealthDerrick

AP source: J&J doses to be released, but many will be tossed

U.S. regulators are allowing for the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but material to make many more must be thrown out because of possible contamination, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The Food...
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

1 MILLION J&J COVID-19 VACCINES TO ARRIVE FROM US

South Korea will receive 1 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines this week. The shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines has been doubled since the summit. 10 million Americans, including soldiers, have received the shot of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA: J&J Contaminated COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Must Be Discarded

FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- About 60 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine must be discarded due to possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided. It will allow about 10 million doses to be distributed in the United States or shipped to...