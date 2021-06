Caring for aging and ailing family members can be both a privilege and a path to burnout, which is why community support can make such a big difference. Family nurse practitioner Poki‘i Balaz devotes most of her waking hours to kūpuna, helping caregivers and Native Hawaiians. She serves as director of nursing at Lunalilo Home, is a clinician at Kōkua Kalihi Valley and moved home from California to help care for her father, who is now in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease. “I think I learned through trials that I had to be very upfront with my employers for what I needed, what I could do, where my limitations are, what I also brought to the table,” Balaz says.