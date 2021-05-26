Wildlife-killing contests in crosshairs
An effort is under way to bring an end to the wholesale killing of animals simply for points. Most people are unaware of a largely underground practice known as wildlife-killing contests. Michelle Lute with the group Project Coyote says participants compete to kill the most, the largest or the smallest animals for cash, belt buckles or other prizes. She says the practice does not align with widely accepted hunting ethics or values around how wildlife should be treated.jacksonholeradio.com