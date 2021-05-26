Wildlife-killing contests in crosshairs

Following its release last year on PC and Apple Arcade, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure has now made its way to consoles. And, honestly, I’m gutted I haven’t played it sooner. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure puts you in the shoes of Alba, a young girl who’s staying with her grandparents on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Pinar del Mar. Visiting her grandparents is an annual activity, so she’s soon in old company with everyone on the island. Among them is Inés, a girl around her age, and the two have become good friends. Both are worried about the state of the island, however. You see, there’s litter everywhere, and it’s affecting the wildlife. The island’s nature reserve has also never quite recovered from a fire some years ago.