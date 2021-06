Re “Four reasons why no one in Congress is doing anything about Marjorie Taylor Greene” by James Pindell (BostonGlobe.com, May 24): Democrats should begin the midterm campaign now. Put Greene and other extremists front and center. Ask the public whether they want to live with the lies and the chaos of the Republican Party. Then, if the Democrats do well in the midterms, which is not such a stretch given the outrages of the GOP, Greene and her cohorts will have lost much of the influence they have now.