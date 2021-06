One of the most beautiful things about theatre is its capability to educate us about how people who are different from us live. I know for myself that it can be incredibly effortless to sequester myself away into my own little world and never explore how other people live their lives. While comfortable, this only leads to a close-minded society in which its citizens only seek to serve their own self interests. That is why art is such a gift to behold. It has the ability to gently push us to challenge our own preconceived notions and become better for it. This past weekend I was privileged enough to get to see the musical “Working” as produced virtually by the Port Tobacco Players, which beautifully displayed this concept. This production was chosen in order to pay tribute to all of our nation’s invaluable essential workers during what has been challenging time for us all.