WhatsApp is suing the Indian government over ‘traceability.’ But what is it?

By Michael Grothaus
Fast Company
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp owner Facebook has sued the Indian government today over changes the country is implementing to make messaging apps less private. As the Associated Press reports (via The Seattle Times), the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in the Delhi High Court after a 90-day grace period for India’s new internet regulations expired. Those new regulations state that tech companies must make private messages—including the encrypted messages sent via WhatsApp—traceable.

