WhatsApp is suing the Indian government over ‘traceability.’ But what is it?

6-11-21 You may be hearing much more in the near future about something called "The Internet Computer" (IC), which may radically change how the Internet works. The Internet Computer is a new decentralized network based on a new protocol that will run on the computers of multiple, independent data centers around the world. Actually, a small number of websites already run on it (see this one). A non-profit company called Dfinity incorporated in 2016 specifically to develop and manage the project. Dfinity claims to have nearly 100,000 academic citations and 200 patents. The company is financing the Internet Computer partly through the sale of its cryptocurrency, also called "Internet Computer" (ICP). People and organizations wanting to run websites on the Internet Computer pay to have them hosted by buying ICP's from the data centers. Internet users pay nothing to visit and interact with websites hosted on the network.