After the year that all of us have had, I feel kind of terrible about closing the library for any reason. However, with holidays and staff training coming up, we will be closed for a few days coming up. We will not be open on Tuesday, May 25 so that we can train our staff and do an even better job of serving the community’s needs. And we will be closed Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday.