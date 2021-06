The United States Treasury Department is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions that will be imposed on members of the Belarusian government that had a part in the forced landing of a civilian plane in order to arrest an opposition blogger onboard. Both the blogger and his girlfriend were arrested and are still in custody. Also, a volcano erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo spewing ash, sending lava flows and causing earthquakes. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Yonat Friling, Senior FOX Field Producer, about these and other stories developing around the world.