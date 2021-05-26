Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger says he wouldn't support McCarthy as Speaker

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLpp4_0aBprExi00
© © Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Tuesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not fit to serve as Speaker if Republicans take back the majority in the lower chamber in next year's midterm elections.

"I certainly wouldn't support him if it were today," Kinzinger said during a virtual event with Politico. "This country deserves people who are going to do tough things and tell the truth."

Kinzinger also compared standing up to his party's leadership in Congress to serving in foreign wars.

He said it would be easy for other anti-Trump Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) to "go along with the party line and just hide a little bit," but added "we have to be able to do tough things ourselves."

Cheney would be his pick to lead the Republican conference, Kinzinger said.

The Hill reported earlier this month Kinzinger was plotting to force a vote of no confidence against McCarthy after a mob of former President Trump 's supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cheney was ousted from her leadership spot in the House GOP after she was critical of Trump, who is supported by a vast majority of Republicans in the lower chamber.

Earlier during Tuesday's event, Kinzinger called for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to be removed from the GOP conference following controversial comments she made comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

“You can’t stop somebody from calling themselves a Republican or declaring themselves a Republican,” Kinzinger said. “But what we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference. That’s what I think we should do. I think we should kick her out of the conference, prevent her from coming to conference meetings, benefiting from conference materials.”

View All 682 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Speaker#House Gop#Capitol#Rep Adam Kinzinger#Rep Liz Cheney#R Calif#R Ill#R Ga#R Wy#Controversial Comments#Conference Meetings#Truth#Tough Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Adam Kinzinger Blasts Elise Stefanik Over 'Loser' Donald Trump

Representative Adam Kinzinger appeared to criticize House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik for attending a fundraising event organized by former President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Kinzinger, a Republican who represents Illinois' 16th congressional district, took to Twitter to respond to Stefanik's post about her visit to Trump's Bedminster golf course...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Herald

Kinzinger says he'll run for Congress again in 2022

Ostracized by many members of his party for criticizing former President Donald Trump, Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Thursday insisted he plans to run for Congress again in 2022. Whether his next campaign is for his current 16th District seat or another seat depends on how congressional boundaries are...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Axios CEO says GOP before Trump will not return

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei said Friday that the Republican Party will not return to what it was before the era of former President Trump . During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe", the media CEO said, "I had this conversation with three different people yesterday, who just pined the days of the Republican Party of old."
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Analysis: Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s tenure as House Republican Conference chair ended on the order of her colleague and onetime ally, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Cheney took her principled stand, she said, to deny Donald Trump another shot at the presidency. McCarthy’s intolerance for that stand showed his single-minded focus is on becoming speaker.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Chuck Todd clashes with Dan Crenshaw over GOP fraud claims: ‘Why should anybody believe a word you say?’

Days after House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position for challenging former president Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) on Sunday insisted that the conflict doesn’t interest most Americans. Instead, he argued, voters want to hear about border security, inflation, and...
Congress & CourtsLaredo Morning Times

Cheney continues her lonely 'battle for the soul of the Republican Party'

WASHINGTON - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who last week was voted out from House Republican leadership, on Sunday continued her lonely campaign against former president Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, slamming her GOP colleagues for their attempts at "whitewashing" the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and warning that Trump's claims are actively eroding American democracy.
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don't yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general — and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Saunders: Trump is running, regardless of outcome for GOP

Let’s not kid ourselves. Former — yes, former — President Trump wants to run for president in 2024, and so he shall. The story some Republicans like to tell themselves — that Trump will not run again for the White House because he knows he can’t win and he’s smart enough to see the glory in being a GOP kingmaker — is wishful thinking.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Liz Cheney speaks out after being ousted by Republican Party

WALLACE (voice-over): The Centers for Disease Control now saying fully vaccinated people can remove their masks indoors as well as outside, but the new guidelines creating confusion as states, cities, and businesses scramble to decide what they'll do. The change coming just two days after a contentious hearing on Capitol...