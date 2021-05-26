Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Weather Forecast for May 26th, 2021

Today's rain chances will likely remain confined to areas east of I- 35, where the better moisture will reside. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms should remain fairly isolated in nature. If a storm does develop, the main threats will be lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.

Sulphur Springs, TX
