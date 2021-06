When shopping for a home, most people dream of finding a house that's new, affordable and in a great location for their needs. However, when the buyer's idea of a perfect house can't be found on the market or isn't affordable, other options need to be considered. One option is to find a house that's in a desirable location but needs repairs. Buying a fixer-upper can be a way for homebuyers to own a home in a particular neighborhood that they otherwise couldn't afford. Because a fixer-upper isn't move-in ready the purchase price will be considerably lower than updated homes for sale in the same area. Buying a fixer-upper is also a way for first time homebuyers to get their first home sooner rather than waiting to save up the larger down payment for a home that's either new or recently updated.