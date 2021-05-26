Cancel
Portland, OR

Riot declared in downtown Portland

WALA-TV FOX10
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice declared a riot after a group of about 200 people gathered near a federal courthouse and justice center in downtown Portland on the anniversary of George Floyd's death. (Video: KPTV)

Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Inhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Legislators join cause to help Warm Springs tribes

Local mutual aid orgs con.tinue to solicit donations to aid Indigenous neighbors.After a year that only increased the plight of underrepresented communities, legislation is in the works to provide support for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. For thousands of Indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, basic resources like water have been lacking for quite some time. The reservation has been in crisis for years, suffering from low water pressure because of the failing of a 40-year-old water treatment plant. As much as 60% of the reservation has low water pressure at any given time, which...
Posted by
KGW

Brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Two men were brutally attacked at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale on Sunday evening and authorities are asking for help identifying the suspects. The attack was caught on video. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of men swam across the Sandy River and assaulted...
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn finalizing DEI audit

Survey will note areas where city can improve diversity, equity and inclusionAlong with managerial consulting firm the Kenley Group, the city of West Linn is finalizing the diversity, equity and inclusion audit that will inform the agency on areas of improvement. The city hired the Kenley Group for the audit last November in the wake of its discrimination lawsuit settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black man from Portland who sued the city for his racially motivated arrest in 2017. Library Director Doug Erickson, one of several staff members who worked with the Kenley Group throughout the audit, said the...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Posted by
Oxygen

‘We Just Want Some Answers’: Aspiring EMT Is Fatally Shot Leaving Portland Restaurant

An aspiring EMT who spent her life helping others had just left a Portland, Oregon restaurant with a friend when she was gunned down in her car. Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later at the hospital. Her companion, who was also struck by the gunfire, was hospitalized with “critical injuries” but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...