Stros Downed by Dodgers; Rangers Thwarted by Halos

By Zach Taylor
 29 days ago

Nothing doing for either MLB Lone Star team Tuesday. The Houston Astros were done in by Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angele Dodgers, 9-2. Zack Greinke took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs in six innings of work. Game 2 of the series is Wednesday evening at 6:30...

