Frontier opens crew base at Tampa International

May 26, 2021 - Frontier Airlines has opened a crew base at Tampa International Airport. About 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based at the airport in 2021 with that number expected to increase in the future, Frontier said in a news release. Frontier (Nasdaq: ULCC) offers 21 nonstop routes from TIA and the airport has become an increasingly important part of the airline's route network, Jake Filene, senior vice president, customers, said in the news release. The new crew base is a win for Frontier's pilots, flight attendants, the airport and the Tampa Bay region, said Joe Lopana, TIA CEO.