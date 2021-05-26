Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China says it hopes France will push for Sino-EU investment deal

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POkqW_0aBpnOe800

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has told France it hopes Paris will push for the early ratification of the China-EU investment deal, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Commerce minister Wang Wentao gave the message to France’s minister delegate for trade, Franck Riester, in a video conference on Tuesday, the ministry added.

The European Parliament last week halted ratification of a new investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians, deepening a dispute in Sino-European relations and denying EU companies greater access to China.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#To France#Investment#Trade Sanctions#Sino Eu#The Commerce Ministry#Commerce#The European Parliament#Eu Companies#Beijing#Eu Politicians#Ratification#Paris#Sino European Relations#Message#Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

UK using Macron Brexit row to distract from G7, French source says

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - A French diplomatic source accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government of using a Brexit-related row over Northern Irish trade to distract from the real issues of the Group of Seven summit. “It’s a distraction,” the source said over the latest dispute between...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Merkel hopes for G7 infrastructure plans in 2022

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said she hoped that a new Group of Seven task force can present first infrastructure projects in developing countries in 2022. The world’s seven most advanced economies signalled during the summit a desire to build a rival to China’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured

CARBIS BAY, France, June 13 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain’s sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus on more serious issues. Macron said he wants Britain to respect its post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union. “My wish...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Egypt signs 1.7 bln euros of financing deals with France

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed 1.7 billion euros ($2.06 billion) worth of deals with France to finance projects in the transportation, infrastructure, electricity and wholesale sectors, the cabinet said on Sunday. Of that financing, 776 million euros came from the French government and 990 million euros from...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey has raised FX swap deal with China to $6 billion

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey’s central bank had agreed with China to increase an existing currency swap facility to $6 billion from $2.4 billion, in a move that could boost foreign reserves. Turkey’s FX reserves plunged by 75% last year, raising concerns about a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

G7 split on reallocating $100 billion IMF funds to COVID-hit nations

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders were trying to resolve differences over a proposal to reallocate $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund’s warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. An almost final version of the G7 communique seen by Reuters showed Germany...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 agrees to end new gov't support for coal power by end of 2021

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, including ending new government support for coal power by the end of this year. The countries, in a communique following their...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

EU and UK's 'sausage war' sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Britain and the European Union threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit’s conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom. Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 chides China on rights, demands COVID origins investigation

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Group of Seven leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in its Xinjiang region, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full and thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China. After discussing how to come...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Ireland calls for 'middle ground' in UK-EU food standards talks

Ireland would like Britain and the European Union to find a "middle ground" in talks on aligning food standards that could reduce checks on food imports from Britain to Northern Ireland by 80%, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday. EU member Ireland is a key player in talks...
Posted by
Reuters

G7 nations agree to boost climate finance, details missing

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -G7 leaders agreed on Sunday to raise their contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming, but campaigners said firm cash promises were missing. Alongside plans billed as helping speed...
U.K.Posted by
Reuters

In Brexit row, Johnson says UK will protect territorial integrity

CARNIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain would do whatever it took to protect its territorial integrity but sought to gloss over a row with the European Union over the Brexit divorce deal at the Group of Seven summit. “We will do whatever it...