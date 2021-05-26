Cancel
Smoke on Roof of Florence’s Uffizi Museum Sends 400 Tourists Fleeing

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 18 days ago
Around 400 tourists and staff were evacuated from Florence’s renowned Uffizi museum in less than four minutes after black smoke started billowing from its rooftop on Wednesday. The smoke was a result of a chemical reaction in the ventilation system and not a fire, the museum said in a statement. The Uffizi reopened on April 26 after sporadic closures due to Italy’s COVID-19 restrictions. The museum—home to Botticelli’s Birth of Venus and countless other priceless works—later said the situation was “under control.”

Newsweek Magazine has run an article highlighting some of the JUNK that has recently been spit out of Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geiser. Humans have been tossing things into Yellowstone’s geysers for hundreds of years, unfortunately. Back in the 19th century, reports claim, explorers used to use Old Faithful as a sort of primitive laundromat, throwing dirty clothes into the steaming vent. And later others would drop soap into the opening, in the belief that it would cause an eruption. My word! (Newsweek).