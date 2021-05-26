Smoke on Roof of Florence’s Uffizi Museum Sends 400 Tourists Fleeing

More than a week after a crazed passenger forced a Delta Airlines flight to suddenly stop in Albuquerque, the airline has faced another premature landing—this time from one of its own. An off-duty Delta employee was arrested Friday night after threatening to “take the plane down,” Oklahoma City police told Fox News. Flight #1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City. Benjamin Curlee, a passenger, posted a tweet with a TikTok describing an off-duty man in a flight attendant uniform urging passengers to put on their oxygen masks as he prepared to open the flight door mid-flight, though the account has not been verified. The flight ended up spending almost four hours in Oklahoma City before reaching Atlanta.