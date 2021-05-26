"Knocked Out Loaded" and the Creative Rock Bottom Before Dylan's Late-Career Renaissance

Objectively speaking, there was no real reason for hope in 1986. At that highwater mark of American jingoism — when patriotic fantasies of world domination and austerity measures intended to further starve the poor were the fashion of the time — Bob Dylan too felt like a hopeless presence. We had seen him unmoored before, and certainly we had seen him behaving strangely: The surly, spindly, speed freak of the middle ‘60s seemingly weaving new forms of oblivion from every word and deed. The oddly transformed countrypolitan crooner whose major — really only — subjects suddenly seemed to be manual labor and loving his woman. The comically hectoring evangelical preacher who refused to play anything but his new gospel songs and said things on stage like “If you want rock and roll, you can go and see KISS and rock and roll all the way down to the pit!” So yes, he had been weird. But 1986 was different from all of that. In 1986, he seemed to have finally and truly been separated from his gift.