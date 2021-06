PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Arizona foster parents have spent months dealing with payment problems from the Department of Child Safety. DCS Director Michael Faust said staff is working seven days a week on a solution. "They deserve better customer service than this, so we changed some of our processes internally, and we processed nearly 10,000 individual line processes for like $4.5 million for foster families in just four days this week," said Faust. "That is a significant mark of improvement over what we had in May."