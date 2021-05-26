Cancel
Krugman: How America’s democratic experiment may end

By Paul Krugman
Mercury News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s democratic experiment may well be nearing its end. That’s not hyperbole; it’s obvious to anyone following the political scene. Republicans might take power legitimately; they might win through pervasive voter suppression; GOP legislators might simply refuse to certify Democratic electoral votes and declare Donald Trump or his political heir the winner. However it plays out, the GOP will try to ensure a permanent lock on power and do all it can to suppress dissent.

