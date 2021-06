As spring planting nears completion in much of the corn belt, attention turns to the weather and its impact on crop yields and prices. Market analysts often speak of a “weather premium” in the futures price for harvest-time delivery (i.e. the new-crop futures price). The basic idea for a weather premium is that concerns about production declines due to negative weather events create higher prices today higher than would be the case with “normal” weather and production. If the growing season progresses without a major weather event, new-crop prices are expected to fall. Since this price premium is related to weather risk, I call it a weather risk premium.