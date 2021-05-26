Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Spain's top court opposes pardoning jailed Catalan separatists

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court opposes potential government pardons for the 12 Catalan separatist leaders convicted for their role in the region’s failed independence bid in 2017, it said in a non-binding report on Tuesday.

The government had to hear the opinion of Spain’s top court before taking its own final decision, which it is expected to announce over the summer.

The report comes at a time when Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has hinted he is considering to issue a pardon just as he is expected to resume talks with Catalonia’s new pro-independence government on the region’s political conflict.

“There is time for punishment and time for concord,” Sanchez told parliament on Wednesday when asked about the potential pardons.

He declined to elaborate further as the opposition attacked his stance, saying it undermined Spain’s unity.

He told reporters on Tuesday that his eventual decision would “take into account constitutional values such as harmony, dialogue and understanding”.

In October 2019, the court sentenced nine Catalan separatist politicians and activists to between nine and 13 years in jail on sedition charges for organising an unauthorised referendum on independence and issuing a short-lived unilateral declaration of independence.

The three other defendants were found guilty of disobedience and not sentenced to prison.

In its report, the court considered the sentences issued were appropriate for the crimes and said that “there is not the slightest evidence or faintest hint of contrition” on behalf of the sentenced leaders for their actions.

Regret is one of the requirements for granting a pardon, which is a political decision reserved for the government.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Separatist Leaders#Opposition Leaders#Constitutional Court#Catalan#Socialist#Independence#Parliament#Politicians#Sedition Charges#Unity#Madrid#Prison#Jail#Disobedience#Opinion#Reporters#Regret
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Supreme Court
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Politicsdnyuz.com

Spain’s Podemos elects Belarra as new leader

Spain’s minister of social rights Ione Belarra secured the leadership of left-wing Unidas Podemos party Sunday after winning almost 89 percent in a ballot of party members. Belarra succeeds party founder Pablo Iglesias as general secretary. Iglesias announced he was quitting politics following a disappointing outcome in Madrid’s regional election in early May.
Proteststhesaxon.org

A less crowded Columbus cries out against pardons and demands Sánchez’s resignation | Spain

Colón’s second photo has been less crowded and with much less political prominence than the first. The convocation of the Union 78 platform to protest against possible pardons to the leaders of the process cOndenados has brought together some 25,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, almost half of what the same source accounted for in 2019 – 45,000 – in the other march that repudiated the Executive’s negotiations with the Catalan independentists. The municipal police has offered another very distant estimate, 126,000 people, while the estimates made by this newspaper place attendance at 60,000. In 2019, the organizers had put it at 200,000. The leaders of the three parties that supported the concentration, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, have avoided meeting. Moreover, in the case of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has stayed at the entrance of the square, without getting fully into the crowd.
ProtestsThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Catalonia’s jailed separatists: time for magnanimity

Madrid’s Plaza de Colón is home to the largest Spanish flag in the world, making it a natural focal point for demonstrations of rightwing patriotic fervour, particularly on matters related to Catalonia. On Sunday, it was packed again. Thousands of protesters made their feelings clear following reports that Spain’s socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is about to pardon the 12 Catalan politicians who were convicted over their roles in the illegal independence referendum of 2017.
Politicsvilaweb.cat

First Catalan political prisoner to take case to European Court of Human Rights

The activist Jordi Cuixart has become the first Catalan political prisoner to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. The president of the civic organization Òmnium Cultural is serving a 9-year prison sentence for sedition after leading a protest on 20 September 2017 in the buildup to the 1 October 2017 referendum. He spent two years in pre-trial detention before the Supreme Court convicted him on 14 October 2019.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Top EU court dismisses Hungary's complaint over democracy probe

The top European Union court dismissed on Thursday Hungary's challenge against the opening in 2018 of a disciplinary procedure against Budapest for undermining democracy in the formerly communist country. Budapest had challenged on procedural grounds a European Parliament vote three years ago stating that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies were...
Europevilaweb.cat

Council of Europe says Spain must free Catalan political prisoners and withdraw extradition requests

A draft report by the Council of Europe’s Committee on Legal Affairs has called on Spain to release Catalonia’s political prisoners and withdraw the extradition requests for their exiled colleagues. The text also calls on Spanish authorities to reform the crimes of rebellion and sedition, with the latter being the most serious offense for which nine politicians and activists were sentenced over the 2017 referendum push, with prison terms ranging from 9 to 13 years.
EuropeInternational Business Times

Polisario Leader Leaving Spain After Court Ruling

The leader of Western Sahara's independence movement will leave Spain on Tuesday night, the Spanish government said, after his reception for medical treatment triggered a diplomatic row between Rabat and Madrid. The announcement by Madrid came just hours after a Spanish judge declined to order that Polisario Front leader Brahim...
Congress & Courtsvilaweb.cat

European Court of Justice gives immunity back to three Catalan MEPs

Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín, and Clara Ponsatí, three exiled Catalan politicians serving as members of the European Parliament, have recovered their political immunity following a provisional ruling by the European Court of Justice. Exiled Catalan president Puigdemont and his two colleagues, all of whom were elected in the European election as members of the pro-independence Junts per Catalunya party, were stripped off their parliamentary rights last March, after a majority of fellow MEPs in the chamber voted in favor.
Europetribuneledgernews.com

Spain keeps head of Western Sahara independence movement out of jail

A leader of the Western Sahara secessionist movement whose stay in Spain led to a migration crisis with Morocco will not be remanded in custody, the Spanish national court ruled on Tuesday. The Polisario Front's Brahim Ghali has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Spain since April 18. He is...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Macron says we love sausage but let's not waste time on this

CARBIS BAY, France (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain’s sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus on more serious issues. Tensions between Britain and the European Union over their Brexit deal exploded into an open war of words on...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says: Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said Britain’s Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother and that she had asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After tea with the 95-year-old British monarch at Windsor Castle, Biden told reporters: “I don’t think she’d be insulted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Peru's socialists cheer election win as conservatives pledge to fight on

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s socialist party and presidential candidate Pedro Castillo have cheered their likely victory in the Andean country’s tightly-contested election, despite right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori’s pledge to fight on until the last vote is counted. The polarized contest, a crossroads moment for the mineral-rich nation, seems set to...