Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

‘Better than the hospital’: Pandemic boosts care for serious illnesses at home

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was even better than the hospital," Yetenekian said, laughing. "They were constantly reaching out — it's time for you to do your vitals, or it's time for you to take your medications." Yetenekian contracted the virus that causes covid in December, after friends invited her family to an afternoon...

www.news-medical.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Care Home#Kaiser Health News#Patient Infections#Pneumonia Symptoms#Acute Care#Patient Care#Heart Medications#Adventist Health#The Mayo Clinic#The Brookings Institution#Wi Fi#Medically Home#Acute Hospital Care#Emergency Care#Home Treatment#Hospital Beds#Basic Care#At Home Care#Skin Infections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Public Health
Related
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Thanks to Beloit Hospital for splendid care

I was in Beloit Hospital for nine days because of a fall, had surgery and never had better care. Dr. Yang, Dr. Pearsall, CNA (Nancy, Jody, all of you), the nurses (Darla, Casey, etc.), and special thanks to Johnny and Isabelle. The hospital is so much better than it used to be.
Weight Losscoastalpoint.com

A post-pandemic plan for better health

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but as more and more people are vaccinated, we are seeing everyday life returning to near normalcy. After a tough year, we’re more than ready to try and move on. But one thing I am hearing from a lot of people about is how much they want to lose those pandemic pounds and get healthier.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Necessity is the mother of better health care

For decades, anxious policy experts and fidgety futurists have called for radical health care reforms. From the lecterns of countless medical conferences, industry leaders have insisted, loudly, that we “must” rein in medical spending and “should” modernize American health care. They’ve had good cause to worry and lots of reasons...
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Advance Care Planning in Pediatric Serious Illness: Centering in the Family Experience

FACE-TC — Family-Centered Advance Care Planning for Teens with Cancer. As advancements enable us to manage increasingly complex pediatric illness, we must be purposeful in ensuring that we meet patient and family goals. In this issue of Pediatrics, Thompson et al1 examine the impact of an advanced care planning intervention, the Family-Centered Advance Care Planning for Teens with Cancer (FACE-TC), on families’ assessment of their experiences in caregiving and on familial distress. The FACE-TC is a National Cancer Institute–recognized evidence-based intervention developed to foster goals of care discussions and completion of advanced directives between adolescent patients and their families.1,2 The authors conducted a multicentered randomized control trial with adolescents and young adults with cancer, along with their families, over 3 years. Patient-family dyads received either 3 weekly structured sessions through the FACE-TC intervention or treatment as usual. Participants in the FACE-TC intervention had a statistically significant increase in positive estimations of their caregiving, with no notable difference in distress. The authors hope the study results will provide added assurance that this intervention designed to support families has more …
Health Serviceshbr.org

Preparing Hospitals for the Next Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed severe shortcomings in hospital financing. Many hospitals in hotspot areas could not provide an adequate supply of hospital beds; yet, even when filled to capacity, a number of hospitals suffered severe revenue losses. In no well-working market should demand exceed supply while revenue falls. These...
Public Healththepress.net

A pandemic silver lining: transformed health care

COVID-19 transformed how Americans get health care. Before the pandemic, when people felt sick, they went through a familiar drill -- make an appointment, drive to the doctor’s, and all too often, wait. But as health-care providers reduced in-person visits during the pandemic, all that changed. By May 2020, nearly 50 percent of patients sought care remotely via phone or video appointments with their doctors, up from just 11 percent in 2019. Almost 80 percent of Americans now say they’re interested in virtual visits, according to a survey by McKinsey & Company.
Health Servicesthe-hospitalist.org

Hospital-level care at home for acutely ill adults may be as safe as inpatient care

Background: Providing hospital-level care at home for select patients has proven to reduce health care cost, usage, and readmission rates, while maintaining quality and safety in other developed countries but few studies exist in the United States. Study design: Randomized, controlled, unblinded, parallel-design trial. Setting: Home hospital care versus inpatient...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

COVID Antibody Treatment Is Safe, Effective in Transplant Patients

Last Updated: June 11, 2021. FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Antibody treatments are safe and effective for transplant patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, a new study shows. Monoclonal antibodies help prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus from attaching to cells, which helps block the spread of infection. The findings...
Health ServicesHerald-Journal

Intermountain relaxes some COVID restrictions for hospital visitors

As new cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Utah and vaccinations increase, Intermountain Healthcare is adjusting and simplifying visitation policies for visitors and loved ones accompanying patients at Intermountain hospitals, clinics, and physician offices, effective June 15. The updated Intermountain visitation policy includes:. • Two visitors at a time...
ScienceCosmos

Surviving aged care in a pandemic

On 27 May Victoria entered its fourth lockdown after yet another COVID-19 quarantine breach. A few days into the lockdown, a mystery case emerged at an aged care facility, where a carer and a resident tested positive. It emerged that nearly a third of residents and more than two-thirds of...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Thoughts on hospital care and public flags

First of all: I have recently finished chemotherapy and radiation at the Alpena Cancer Center. I am grateful to my doctors and their staff for my wonderful care and their caring . Going into this process was very intimidating, but you made it almost easy for me. I’m grateful to Dr. Hitzelberger and Dr. Lacerna, I want you to know that you have a wonderful staff and how much I appreciate them. I’m also grateful to Dr. Paulsell and to your staff.
Health Servicesfreightwaves.com

Bringing hospital care into the home — Medically Necessary

This show is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com. By now, many people are...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Nursing Homes Continue Adjustments Caused By COVID

Due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes have had to adjust in order to maintain safe and healthy operations. At Heritage Ministries locations throughout the county, cases of COVID-19 are trickling down to a rate substantially lower than the beginning of the year. “In Chautauqua County,...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Healthcare-associated Clostridioides difficile infection during the COVID-19 pandemic in a tertiary care hospital in Romania

Rom J Intern Med. 2021 May 29. doi: 10.2478/rjim-2021-0020. Online ahead of print. Introduction Information on healthcare-associated C.difficile infection (HA-CDI) in COVID-19 patients is limited. We aimed to assess the characteristics of HA-CDI acquired during and before the COVID-19 pandemic.Methods We conducted a retrospective study in a tertiary care hospital, in which since March 2020 exclusively COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. We compared HA-CDI adult patients hospitalized in March 2020-February 2021 with those hospitalized during the same period in 2017-2018.Results We found 51 cases during 2020-2021 (COVID-19 group), incidence 5.6/1000 adult discharge and 99 cases during 2017-2018 (pre-COVID-19 group), incidence 6.1/1000 adult discharge (p=0.6). The patients in COVID-19 group compared to pre-COVID-19 group were older (median age 66 vs 62 years), with similar rate of comorbidities, but with higher rate of cardiovascular diseases (62.7% vs 42.4%) and less immunosuppression (21.6% vs 55.6%), they had a higher proton pump inhibitors use (94.1% vs 32.3%), and a longer hospitalization (median 19 vs 14 days).Eighty-five (85.9%) patients in pre-COVID-19 group versus 44 (86.3%) patients in COVID-19 group received antimicrobial treatment – mainly cephalosporins (34,1%), quinolones (22,3%) and glycopeptides (21,1%) in pre-COVID-19 group and mainly cephalosporins and macrolides (63,6% each) in COVID-19 group. We found four HA-CDI-related deaths in pre-COVID-19 group and none in the COVID-19 group.Conclusions The HA-CDI incidence in COVID-19 group did not change versus the same period of time during 2017-2018. The antibiotic use was the most important factor associated with HA-CDI. We identified a high use of broad-spectrum antibiotics despite the lack of empirical antimicrobial recommendations in COVID-19.What is important: Information on healthcare-acquired C.difficile in COVID-19 patients is limited, but not only C.difficile infection remains a worrying issue, but is also an emerging topic. We found that antibiotic use seems to be the most important factor associated with CDI and our data emphasize the need for rational use of antibiotics and for ongoing attention regarding CDI in COVID-19 patients.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Bolton Covid-19 hospital patients ‘a lot younger’ than in previous waves of the pandemic, NHS chief says

Hospitalised coronavirus patients in Bolton are “a lot younger” than in previous waves of the pandemic, the chief executive of NHS Providers has said. Chris Hopson told BBC Breakfast on Saturday that many of those in hospital in the Greater Manchester town which has the highest number of cases of the Indian variant in England were young people who are less at risk of serious complications.
Health ServicesMiami Herald

UnitedHealthcare delays policy to stop paying for some ER care

UnitedHealthcare is putting on hold a new policy that would have stopped payments for non-emergency health care provided in ERs beginning next month. Doctors and hospitals strenuously objected to the plan, with emergency physicians saying the change created risks for patients while threatening progress in the fight against COVID-19. The...
Public Healthabc7ny.com

NY-Presbyterian mandates COVID-19 vaccine for staff

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- One of the biggest hospital groups in the nation is now requiring staffers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. NewYork-Presbyterian announced the new mandate Friday in a company-wide message, in which workers were told they must receive at least one shot by September 1. "During the...
Health Serviceshimss.org

Homestead Hospital-Baptist Health South Uses Evidence-Based Care Plans to Drive Care Delivery Improvement

Homestead Hospital, part of Baptist Health South in Homestead Florida, has been recognized as a HIMSS Davies Award winner. The Davies Award recognizes the hospital’s work to reduce readmissions for congestive heart failure, reducing the length of stay for new mothers following C-sections and significantly improving response time and outcome for patients fighting sepsis.