Having captained Brentford to play-off glory at Wembley, Pontus Jansson is finally a Premier League footballer. It’s something that has somehow looked both inevitable and implausible ever since Jansson arrived at Leeds United five years ago – amazing that it’s taken this long, but with every passing year came the creeping doubt that he was destined to repeat the same boom-and-bust cycle every year, bound to spend his entire career in second-tier purgatory, the heir to Richard Keogh’s throne as Mr Championship.