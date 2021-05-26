European Commission may soon open an antitrust investigation into Facebook

Cancel
Facebook is facing yet another antitrust battle in Europe in the midst of an ongoing investigation in Germany and a looming case in the UK. The European Commission is gearing up to probe the social network's alleged abuse of power in classified advertising, according to the Financial Times. An investigation could be launched in a matter of days as officials seek greater clarity on Facebook's promotion of its Marketplace service.

