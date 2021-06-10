Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best deals to expect on kids’ toys

Get ready to snap up a bargain because the internet’s biggest shopping event, Amazon Prime Day , is almost upon us.

The two-day sale traditionally takes place in early summer but last year the pandemic forced the event to move to October. However, the good news is that you won’t need to wait as long to save some serious money this time around, as the sale is happening earlier than ever this year.

The retailer has confirmed that the official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are 21 June and 22 June, when you can expect to see thousands of deals to shop across big-name brands on everything from games consoles to coffee machines .

But, there will also be plenty of great discounts on toys , gadgets and board games for kids, making it an ideal time to pick up birthday presents, something to keep them entertained during the summer holidays or, dare we say it, even make a dent in their Christmas wishlists.

For keen shoppers and bargain hunters, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to save money, but there’s one caveat: sale deals are only available to Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up, make sure to read on for more details.

Read more:

Whether you’re shopping for a Lego lover, Avengers super-fan or puzzle whizz, we’ll be rounding up the biggest savings that are on offer as they happen to ensure you get the best deals possible. Ahead of the sale, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

When will Prime Day 2021 begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day 2021 event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you may notice a number of early discounts on kids’ toys ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day 2021 deals?

In short: yes. The event’s discounts are exclusively available to anyone who has an Amazon Prime membership .

A membership costs £7.99 a month or you can pay an annual fee of £79 a year. Subscribers are also eligible for other perks, including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.

What can you expect from Prime Day toy deals in 2021?

Last year, there were more than a million deals across the entire site with huge savings on a range of kids toys, board games and gadgets. While the exact products available in this year’s sale remain a mystery for now, we predict that 2021 will be just as impressive.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy , which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app . This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

What were last year’s best kids’ toy deals in the UK?

According to Amazon, some of the bestselling categories on Prime Day in 2020 were games and puzzles as people looked for ways to stay entertained during lockdown. Some of the biggest sellers included Jenga (£14.87, Amazon.co.uk ), Monopoly (£18.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and Guess Who (£14.18, Amazon.co.uk ).

There were also huge savings on big-name brands like Disney, Lego, Fisher-Price, LOL Surprise! and more. Among the best deals was this Ninjago storm fighter set (£60.00, Amazon.co.uk ) that had a saving of 30 per cent and up to 35 per cent off selected Barbie dolls, like this Barbie care clinic playset (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Amazon also reduced its Fire 10 kids edition tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which landed a spot in our review of the best kids’ tablets . Our reviewer said: “Though they cost more than the version aimed at adults, they have certain extra benefits: a colourful bumper protects the electronic device from harm if it’s dropped, for a start.”

Are there any early kids’ toy Prime Day deals for 2021?

While there is still some time until official Prime Day deals start, Amazon already has plenty of impressive savings on toys for children of all ages. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks to snap up before they’re gone.

Lego classic large creative brick box: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you know a Lego lover, add this bumper box that’s filled with nearly 800 colourful bricks to your shopping basket, pronto. The set includes a wide range of bricks in 33 different shades, as well as eight different types of windows and doors. Special pieces include two different sized green baseplates, three sets of eyes, six tyres and six wheel rims, encouraging hours of imaginative play.

Buy now

GKTZ Kids Digital Camera: Was £20.99, now £14.82, Amazon.co.uk

Ideal for any budding photographer, this camera not only takes photos but can also capture video and voice recordings. It also includes five puzzle games to keep children entertained as well as 15 cute photo frames and six different filter effects for them to experiment with. The camera is available in two different colours: blue and pink.

Buy now

Mattel Pictionary Air kids vs grown-ups: Was £19.99, now £16, Amazon.co.uk

A classic game that’s been loved by families for decades, you can now get your hands on this new version for a fraction of the price. Designed to put children against adults, this edition makes it easier for kids as young as six years old to draw in the air and see it on screen, with special clues for them that include illustrations. Simply download the free Pictionary Air app, point the in-app camera at the illustrator and they’ll appear, along with the sketch, on the screen of the smart device. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this is an unmissable bargain.

Buy now

Barbie pet supply store: Was £36.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Snap up this Barbie pet boutique playset, which is an animal lover’s dream with four pets, a grooming station, checkout counter and over 20 themed play pieces. The playset can transform in seconds as the counter lifts up to reveal a sink where Barbie can groom her puppy, which has a colour-change feature that takes him from dirty to clean using water. The set also features shelving and storage for accessories including treats, toys and grooming tools.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kids’ toys, clothing and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – We’re expecting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers – prepare for big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – This year we expect big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Get ready for big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones you’ll find the best deal here