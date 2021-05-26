Cancel
WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon

The 18th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation raised $3,523,206 to help strike out cancer. Thank you to everyone who donated!

