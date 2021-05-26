The Best Hotels in Nuwara Eliya for Every Traveller

Usually called the pearl of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius is a famous family holiday destination. This island nation is an oasis where everyone can take the break they desperately need from life in the metro, thanks to its unspoiled landscapes, pristine beaches, and abundant vegetation. Moreover, it offers numerous outdoor activities that you can enjoy with your loved ones, bringing you closer than the conveniences of the digital world could. It also has an ideal tropical climate year-round, so you can visit at any time of the year without any worry. Palm trees stunningly paint the landscapes and provide a breath of fresh air, complementing the warm lagoons where you can bask all day long guilt-free. If you want to see its abundant underwater scene, you can go diving. Everyone is welcome to escape, sit back, and relax here, so check out the best Muslim-friendly hotels in Mauritius.