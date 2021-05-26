Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

IPS planning on return to full in-person learning in 2021-22 school year

By Rafael Sánchez
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuLbi_0aBpkNaM00

INDIANAPOLIS — A major shift is coming next school year for Indianapolis Public Schools.

IPS teachers will be focused next fall solely on teaching in-person as the district wants to shift remote learning to two charter schools that offer online academic programs.

District leaders expect most students will return to in-class learning in the fall, especially with more families embracing COVID-19 vaccines.

"We hope that families will choose to be back in the classroom in-person in the fall," IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said. "We also have to acknowledge there is still plenty of anxiety, concerns and individual circumstances that may not allow that to be a choice that a family is making."

Options for online learning will be available for IPS students through two charter schools. The Paramount School of Excellence will offer virtual learning for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, while the Phalen Leadership Academy Virtual School will provide remote academics to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Officials are planning on a couple hundred students taking the remote learning option. Currently, around 5,000 IPS students are learning remotely. Nearly 700 families responded to a survey with 60% saying they would like a full-time virtual option next school year. The school board will vote Thursday on the remote learning options.

Johnson said both Paramount and Phelan have been vetted and monitoring will be key to the partnership. That's key in light of the state's previous history with questionable virtual school programs not connected with the Paramount and Phelan.

"In the context, Indiana with virtual schooling, we know there have been virtual schools who have not served kids well and, in my opinion, have not done right by kids," Johnson said. "We think it's important if we have having this option on the table that we feel good about endorsing and vetting these partners and the value they bring to our students and families."

To prepare for the fall, IPS will offer summer school to around 4,000 students it targeted in grades 3-12 who were possibly impacted by the pandemic. Summer classes will run from June 7-25.

"That's more expansive than we'd normally done," Johnson said. "We generally haven't had summer school or that broad of grade range, so we're doing it in response to, as you mentioned, the year it has been for schools across the country."

WRTV

WRTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Remote Learning#Summer School#Ips#Online Learning#Online Students#Online Schools#Ips Students#Ips Teachers#Virtual Learning#In Class Learning#School Year#Online Academic Programs#Classroom#Virtual Schools#Teaching#Virtual Schooling#Summer Classes#Kindergarten#Grades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

‘A friend we never met’: First African American female graduate of Arsenal Tech finally honored

For nearly four decades, Bessie Alethia Anderson Speights lay in anonymity near the southwestern-most corner of Floral Park Cemetery on the city’s west side. Now, anyone who visits her gravesite will find a proper headstone for Speights, the first African American female graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and an elementary teacher for more than 30 years.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Marion County, INSouthside Times

Roncalli reveals new logo

On April 27, Roncalli High School held a surprise pep rally for all students, faculty and staff. The pep rally included music, cheers and dance performances from faculty and students to build excitement for the new Roncalli Royals logo reveal. Senior Kaelin Cash said, “I was super nervous to dance...
Marion County, INcbs4indy.com

Marion County mask mandate could change later this week

INDIANAPOLIS––Marion County remains under a mask mandate this week despite the CDC’s guidance that fully-vaccinated individuals can resume most normal activities without a mask. The Marion County Health Department tells us discussion are underway right now and new local guidelines could come by the end of the week. While they...
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...
Indiana StateFox 59

ISDH reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths, 17K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 17,225 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday. To date, 2,508,774 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,299,256 individuals are fully vaccinated. ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a...