New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay has humiliated her employer. Gay revealed this week she is "disturbed" by conspicuous displays of the American flag, claiming the type of person who flies the flag from the back of a pickup truck is the type of person who wants to keep the United States all white. That a member of the New York Times's editorial board would assert such an asinine thing is embarrassment enough for the newspaper. But it gets worse. The paper of record is tripping over itself to defend Gay's half-baked musings, claiming she did not, in fact, say the thing she absolutely said.