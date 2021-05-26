Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Prosecutors Opt Not To Present BBQ Cook Shooting Case To Grand Jury

wxbc1043.com
 18 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s top criminal prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against Louisville police or National Guard members in the fatal shooting of a barbecue cook. David McAtee was killed at his eatery last year on May 31 during intense protests in Louisville. Authorities came to his eatery to enforce a curfew. After police fired pepper balls toward him and his niece, McAtee fired two rounds from a handgun. He was fatally shot by a National Guard member. Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said Tuesday he would not present the case to a grand jury.

www.wxbc1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Barbecue#Grand Jury#Cook County#Bbq#County Police#Ap#Authorities#Criminal#Louisville Police#Ky#Pepper Balls#National Guard Members#Intense Protests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Louisville, KYWave 3

Officials identify Metro Corrections inmate who died days after booking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate within Metro Corrections who died over the weekend has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. David Dahms, 37, from Louisville died at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the deputy coroner. Officials said the cause and manner of death are still pending and will be updated at a later time.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

FOP: Metro Corrections officers falling behind on mandatory training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections officers are falling behind on mandatory and potentially life-saving training, according to union leaders calling on the department to resume training programs. FOP Lodge 77 spokesperson Tracy Dotson said the training programs were put on hold in response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. But...
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Dog to be euthanized after maltreatment; Kentucky man accused of torture

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found in a home suffering from malnourishment and mange. Joshua Shane Blevins, 34, is facing torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Blevins’ landlord...
Wave 3

Limerick neighborhood homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man found shot to death Sunday night in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood has been released. Antonio Henry, 43, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office. Henry was found inside a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. at 8th...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Police: Man dies in fatal shooting in Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the Limerick neighborhood near Spalding University's Athletic Complex Sunday night. According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at 8th Street and...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Man dies following shooting in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in Louisville’s Southside neighborhood. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Court around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Mask wearing requirement lifted for Louisville Catholics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville who have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can once again attend Mass with wearing a face covering or mask. In a letter to priests of the Archdiocese dated today, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the update of...
Louisville, KYwymt.com

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers. Scott DeShields was shooting a fire hydrant — which was set up at the end of his gun range — with a Serbu RN-50, a .50-caliber rifle, when the gun exploded. Pieces punctured his throat and hit him in the eye, he said.