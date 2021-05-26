M1 security vulnerability ‘baked into chip,’ but researcher says it doesn’t matter

An M1 security vulnerability has been discovered that likely cannot be mitigated by Apple, but the researcher who found it says it’s not something we need to worry about …. A flaw in the design of the Apple Silicon “M1” chip allows any two applications running under an OS to covertly exchange data between them, without using memory, sockets, files, or any other normal operating system features. This works between processes running as different users and under different privilege levels, creating a covert channel for surreptitious data exchange.