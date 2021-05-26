Cancel
M1 security vulnerability ‘baked into chip,’ but researcher says it doesn’t matter

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn M1 security vulnerability has been discovered that likely cannot be mitigated by Apple, but the researcher who found it says it’s not something we need to worry about …. A flaw in the design of the Apple Silicon “M1” chip allows any two applications running under an OS to covertly exchange data between them, without using memory, sockets, files, or any other normal operating system features. This works between processes running as different users and under different privilege levels, creating a covert channel for surreptitious data exchange.

