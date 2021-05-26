CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New research from Wash U suggests Rand Paul was right about immunity

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleKMOV reports on a new study out of Washington University School of Medicine that shows individuals that have had...

Comments / 529

Bob Evens
05-26

Everything covid is a fucking lie. Report shows they were labeling everything as a covid death. Report shows the were lying about masks. Report shows they lied about who is at risk of covid. Report shows that shutdowns were not necessary. Report shows states that didn't shut down had fewer cases per 100 thousand. Not one single study verifies a damn word we were told about covid including where and when covid first appeared.

Linda
05-26

This was all about the left getting Trump out of office!! Their last resort of fearmongering to get him out!! Guess it worked!! Now we learn all the lies!

Daniel McCoy
05-26

Man Fauci and Baric really did a number on human destruction with their research and engineering of Covid 19.The NIH/NIAID has funded GoF research to the tune of at least $41.7 million. Up until 2014, this research was conducted by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina (UNC). After 2014, when federal funding of GoF was banned, such research was funneled to the WIV via the EcoHealth Alliance

