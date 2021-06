Whether you’re going for dinner with your partner, best mate, or family member who happens to be vegetarian, you want to make sure that they’re going to be able to have options. After all, they already have enough on their plate with everyone asking them why they gave up meat - if that definitely includes bacon - and you know, actually finding things to put on their plate that doesn’t involve the words ‘stuffed mushroom’. Don’t worry, this guide will help. These are some great London restaurants that will cater to vegetarians, carnivores, flexitarians, and everything in between.