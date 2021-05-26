Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Royal Caribbean Rises After CDC Approves U.S. 'Mock' Test Sail

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report was trading higher on Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave one of the company's ships the nod to do a test sailing in U.S. waters. Shares of Royal Caribbean were up nearly 3% after receiving provisional approval from the CDC...

www.thestreet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ships#U S#Norwegian Cruise Line#U S Waters#U S Law#Nclh#Congress#Test Cruises#U S Sailings#Mock Voyages#Test Sailings#Sailing#Cruise Operators#Alaska Sailings#Conditional Sailing Order#Seas#Maritime Law#Provisional Approval#Passenger Sailings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthcountry1037fm.com

Royal Caribbean Will Charge Unvaccinated Passengers For Tests

The open sea, dinner on the Lido deck and those excursions. Ready to cruise again? Not so fast if you haven’t been vaccinated yet. Royal Caribbean cruises may cost more if you haven’t had your shot yet. During a webinar with travel agents, Royal Caribbean said it plans on handling guests who have not opted for the vaccine, differently.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Royal Caribbean Not Altering Crusing Plans Regardless of COVID Circumstances

Royal Caribbean is just not altering its technique on vaccination after there have been not too long ago constructive circumstances on board a Celeb ship. Two company onboard Celeb Millennium examined constructive regardless of a vaccine requirement onboard. The company had been asymptomatic, and people inside shut contact examined unfavorable.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans after new COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests onboard a test run for Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Millennium ship testing positive for COVID-19. A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large numbers of Americans now vaccinated, cruise lines have been striving to get business going.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Vessels Making Technical Calls in Antigua

Antigua Cruise Port has reported technical calls by the Enchantment of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas on Thursday, June 10. The two Royal Caribbean vessels are on their way to dry dock and wet dock locations for general inspection and maintenance. As with other recent technical calls, no passengers were aboard the vessels, and the crew remained on board.
Industrypopulist.press

CDC Gives Two Carnival Ships Approval to Resume Passenger Sailings Out of U.S.

Carnival CEO on the industry amid coronavirus Two Carnival Corp. cruise ships have received approval to start restricted passenger sailings out of the U.S., a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal. Stocks in this ArticleCCL CARNIVAL CORP. $30.45 ‑0.63 (-2.03%)The Carnival Vista and …
Florida StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Norwegian Cruise Line plans fully vaccinated cruising, defying Florida governor

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans to resume cruising from Miami in August with fully vaccinated passengers, a plan that threatens to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning businesses from requiring vaccines. The announcement creates confusion about plans of cruise lines that in recent days have announced diverging strategies for resuming operations — with some planning test voyages, some requiring vaccines and some welcoming people on board with masks and social distancing. Carnival Cruise Line, meanwhile, announced that fully vaccinated voyages will take place from Galveston, Texas. Royal Caribbean is taking the opposite approach — strongly encouraging but not requiring vaccinations and hinting that passengers who cannot prove they are vaccinated will face testing and other "protocols."
Public Healthcaposts.com

Two passengers on Celebrity Millennium 100% vaccinated sailing test positive for COVID

Two guests onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise test COVID-19 positive 🦠🛳 Natural selection manifesting itself once again on the high seas... www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-cdc-royalcarib-idUSKCN2DM2SM 11:33 06/17/53412 Twitter. CRUISE PHOTO DUMP.. can’t wait to go back 🚢 ☀️ So pumped @royalcaribbean is finally coming back!! You all have any cruise memories?! #royalcomeback @vegaalexa...
Broward County, FLcruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas Arrives at Port Everglades

Port Everglades welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas to her homeport for the first time ahead of her launch into operations in the United States. Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship to sail in the United States when it begins sailing with passengers on Saturday, July 3.
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean adds testing protocols for first North American cruise restart

Guests sailing on the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to restart sailings in North America this weekend have been informed of new testing protocols to expect. Health protocols have been evolving for the last few weeks as the cruise industry and health officials work to ensure the requirements match the needs of what is happening now.
Florida Statecruzely.com

Royal Caribbean Updates Vaccine Requirements (Including a Florida Cruises)

The back and forth over vaccine requirements on cruises has been confusing for everyone involved, but day by day it is becoming clearer who will and won’t require the shot. This morning Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley laid out exactly which sailings will require passengers to be vaccinated and which won’t, via a Facebook post.
IndustryTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean President Clarifies the Cruise Line's Vaccine Policy

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley on June 10 posted an outline of the line’s vaccine policy, as the company has been buffeted with accusations of reversing its all-vaccinated passenger mandate due to political considerations. “I have read many different narratives on our vaccine policy, and I thought...
Public Healthmynews13.com

2 vaccinated cruise ship guests test positive for coronavirus

Two vaccinated guests aboard Celebrity Millennium remained in isolation Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Royal Caribbean Group announced. 2 vaccinated guests aboard Celebrity Millennium in the Carribbean have tested positive. Royal Caribbean Group, the ship operator, says they are asymptomatic and in isolation. The ship, which departed St. Maarten...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean CEO Fain: Cruising Will Be Big Part of Summer in U.S.

Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group Richard Fain has expressed his high hopes for cruising in the U.S. this summer, just days after the Celebrity Millennium set sail on her first post-pandemic commercial voyage. “We are moving inexorably towards the total resumption of cruising in a safe and healthy...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean’s first US cruise offers hope of recovery for leading cruise operators in 2021, says GlobalData

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarding Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Edge vessel a ‘conditional sailing certificate’ signals a key point for cruise tourism recovery, as it is the first big cruise liner to have one of its ships set sail from the US in over a year. Short-term, there are still headwinds such as having efficient safety protocols in place, but this still offers hope for leading US cruise operators to safely resume operations, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Royal Caribbean Cruises will now allow non-vaccinated passengers after Ron DeSantis threatened to fine them

A major cruise liner will allow those who have not taken the coronavirus vaccine on its ships after the governor of Florida threatened to fine companies for asking patrons to prove they have taken the shot. The Miami Herald reported that Royal Caribbean International previously planned to only allow vaccinated passengers onto its ships, but announced in a Friday press release that they were reversing course. The company said it would recommend that its passengers take the vaccine, but said it would not require it. Previously the company stated that it intended to enact vaccine protocols suggested by the US...