Chelsea and Arsenal appear set to swallow a bitter pill after an outstanding Inter star recently linked to both sides was reported to be nearing a move to PSG. Both Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be active participants in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Gunners’ need is great having slipped to their lowest league finish in 26 years (eighth). The Blues, meanwhile, have taken a huge leap forward under Thomas Tuchel and are expected to back the German to reshape the squad as he sees fit.