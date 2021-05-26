Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

If not now, when? COVID-19 spurs global push to tackle wealth gap

investing.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Governments worldwide, facing strong evidence that fallout from COVID-19 has widened wealth gaps as well as wrecking economies, have expanded social safety nets and in some cases begun exploring bolder ways of tackling the imbalances. The massive injections of fiscal and monetary stimulus and ideas such as one-off...

www.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Inequality#Economic Inequality#Wealth Redistribution#International Inequality#Reuters#Lse#The World Economic Forum#Biden#Imf#Oxfam#Ubi#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Avonhurst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthindialife.us

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 178mn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 178 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.85 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 178,119,063 and 3,857,719, respectively.
Public HealthCounter Punch

The Global COVID-19 Inequality Virus

By early June 2021, the world was about one and a half years into the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic had not only a tragic human cost when millions of lives were lost, but it also impacted inequality, and it did so on a global scale. Recently, the global charity Oxfam surveyed approximately 300 economists from almost 80 countries. Their list included Jayati Ghosh, Jeffrey Sachs and Gabriel Zucman. Nearly 90% of them expected inequality to rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Businesstrade.gov

Exploring the Global Economic Recovery from COVID-19

Brooke Tenison is an International Economist in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Analysis; and Susan Xu is an International Economist in the Office of Trade and Economic Policy. This post contains external links. Please review our  external linking policy. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was...
Public Healthzimlive.com

Ramaphosa urges G7 nations to plug Covid-19 funding gap

LONDON, United Kingdom (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the Group of Seven countries to help finance the World Health Organization’s programme to boost Covid-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines, the presidency said on Sunday. Ramaphosa, who has joined a summit of the club of rich democracies in...
Public HealthNature.com

Strengthened health systems are needed to tackle COVID-19 in Africa

To the Editor—If one were to ask what the most ideal candidate vaccine against COVID-19 for Africa is, it would undoubtedly be a vaccine that is highly efficient when administered orally, is taken in a single dose, is affordable and is viable at room temperature. The reality is that the vaccines against COVID-19 that have been secured through the COVAX program, currently being received in Africa, do not fall into any of those categories, yet a way must found to distribute them equitably, efficiently and effectively. The COVAX program is a collaboration of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization (WHO). Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines against COVID-19 and to guarantee fair and equitable access to these vaccines for every country in the world.
Public HealthCosmos

When did patient zero catch COVID-19?

An international study published in the journal PLOS Pathogens this week suggests the first case of COVID-19 most likely occurred on 17 November 2019 in China. The researchers used computer simulations previously used to map species heading towards extinction to estimate the earliest cases of COVID-19 in China and some of the first countries to which the virus spread.
Worldglobalrealnews.com

First Debates on African Debt Management

(African Development Bank) – The 2021 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Committee opened on Wednesday, almost devoting themselves to the first discussions on African debt management. Many participants stressed the need for domestic reforms, debt restructuring and effective international support to revive the African economy and avoid over-indebtedness on the continent.
Public Healthinnov8tiv.com

Exacerbation of COVID-19 and its impact on the Global Economy

The COVID-19 epidemic continues to be a major factor affecting the global economy. Although companies continue to operate in the face of the uncertainty associated with the development of the epidemic situation, they are coping better and better – adapting to the emerging changes. Already in the second half of 2020, the market’s resistance to the consequences of the epidemic increased. At the same time, the number of cases in the second and third waves was much higher than in the first, the restrictions were 25-50% less severe for the economy than in the spring. According to experts, a return to normal life can be expected in the near future.
Public Healthpinsentmasons.com

Gender pay gap rises: full impact of Covid-19 yet to be seen

The average hourly median gender pay gap (GPG) in the UK in 2020-21 has increased compared to the previous year, but Covid-19 may well have impacted the figures. Analysis carried out by Pinsent Masons, the law firm behind Out-Law, shows that the average hourly median GPG, for the companies which have reported their data on the government portal so far, is 16.4% for 2020/21, up from 15.8% in 2019-20 and 15.2% in 2017-18.
Businessomfif.org

Euro area financial stability in the Covid-19 recovery

How can governments, the European Commission and the European Central Bank keep to their mandates of financial stability and encourage growth in the euro area during this critical part of the recovery from Covid-19? Pedro Duarte Neves, alternate chairperson of the European Banking Authority from 2013-18 and senior adviser of the board of directors of Banco de Portugal, joins Ellie Groves, managing director of the OMFIF Institute, Economic and Monetary Policy to discuss the economic position of the euro area and differences between countries and sectors. They also cover the implications of the US fiscal stimulus on euro area inflation expectations and what help is needed for businesses to stay solvent as government support is slowly tapered.
EconomyThe Guardian

Catherine Mann to join Bank of England monetary policy committee

The chancellor has appointed former White House adviser and Citigroup chief economist Catherine Mann to the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, in a move that ensures two of the nine individuals responsible for setting the country’s interest rates will now be women. The Treasury announced on Tuesday that Mann,...
Businesslatestnewspost.com

Former OECD economist joins BoE rate-setting committee

Catherine Mann, a former chief economist at the OECD, has been appointed as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, the government announced on Tuesday. Her three year term, which begins in September, comes at a time of change on the MPC, which is under mounting...
Economyinvesting.com

EU needs comprehensive cross-border banking rules - UBS chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) - International banks need comprehensive rules and regulations to operate more smoothly across the European Union, UBS Chairman Axel Weber said at an event on Tuesday. "They need a cross-border framework for action, they need an EU-wide regulatory framework, and they don't need this existing patchwork of nationally...
Public Healthjustmeans.com

Mastercard COVID-19 Global Health Response

To support an equitable recovery, Mastercard has stepped up throughout the global health crisis with a nearly $100 million response that leverages global philanthropy through the Mastercard Impact Fund, as well as digital technology, resources, innovative partnerships and fundraising programs. 1. Acting Early and Quickly through Trusted Partnerships. • Acting...
Austin, TXsoulciti.com

Wealth Gap, Financial Empowerment and Wealth Building for Black Austin

As one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities for over the past decade, and being labeled as Silicon Valley 2.0, what isn’t highlighted is that despite its growing population and economy, the economic divide has continued to deepen. In Austin, the racial wealth divide significantly affects Black and Latinx residents. Post...