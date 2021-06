Note: This guide is full of spoilers for Resident Evil Village. Read on at your own risk!. Like any Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Village is filled with monstrous bosses, most of whom used to be people. What’s different about this game as opposed to many of the others is that the bosses here often require different approaches to deal with them. While you’ll usually have to unload with whatever guns you have, you also have various things to keep in mind, like the environment, weak points, and puzzle elements that you might not expect when you first show up.