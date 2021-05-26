Cancel
Breckinridge County, KY

Beshear: Two Million Kentuckians Vaccinated Against COVID

wxbc1043.com
 18 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that more than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot. The governor says vaccinations rose significantly last week as youngsters 12 to 15 joined other Kentuckians in rolling up their sleeves for the shots. So far, he says more than 23,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 15 have received the vaccine. Beshear says the virus’s incidence rate is much higher among younger Kentuckians. He says that’s “directly associated” with whether a person has been vaccinated. Beshear reported 580 new coronavirus cases and five more virus-related deaths Tuesday.

www.wxbc1043.com
