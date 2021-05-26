Something Cool and Light for Warm Weather
When I was growing up, Memorial Day was always the unofficial start of summer. It was the signal that school was going to end soon and that the outdoor months were upon us. The small Long Island town of my childhood had a parade that was led by our proud veterans and included the girl scouts, boy scouts, brownies, little leaguers, local high school bands, and fire departments. The parade passed in front of our house. The memorial and greenspace were diagonally across the street.www.zip06.com